Malawi Growers Welcome New Buyer on Market

Tobacco growers in Malawi have welcomed the debut of a new tobacco purchaser, Nyasa Tobacco Buying Co. (NTBC).

According to a report in the Nyasa Times, NTBC paid $3.06 per kg for burley tobacco at the Lilongwe Auction Floors on July 10.

Tobacco is Malawi’s largest agricultural export, earning the country much-needed foreign currency. Growers, however, have not always been satisfied with the prices offered for their leaf.

Tobacco Commission President Joseph Malunga recently assured the country that his organization would bring in more buyers to promote competition.

Tobacco Reporter recently published a special report about efforts to diversify Malawi’s economy and develop supplemental value chains to reduce the country’s reliance on the golden leaf.