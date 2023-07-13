VLN Selling Briskly in Montana

22nd Century Group’s VLN reduced-nicotine content cigarettes are selling robustly in more than 80 Town Pump convenience stores across the U.S. state of Montana, the company announced in a press note.

“Launching VLN statewide with Town Pump, the No. 1 c-store in the state, is a big win for adult smokers in Montana seeking an effective solution to break the chains of nicotine addiction,” stated John Miller, president of tobacco products for 22nd Century Group.

“We continue to see a pattern where, once available in stores, strong interest from adult smokers looking for new solutions to cut their smoking habit fuels initial trial and then often adoption and repeat purchase of VLN. We are excited VLN will be available in dedicated partners such as Town Pump stores given their reputation for providing customers with excellence.”

“We continue to expand the availability of VLN to a growing audience of adult smokers proactively seeking this innovative new product,” said James Mish, CEO of 22nd Century Group. “We expect to increase store counts in key markets and new states throughout the rest of 2023 and into 2024 based on the launch timelines being communicated to us by a growing list of retail chains across multiple categories where cigarettes are sold.”