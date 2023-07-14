Brazil Ag Minister Asked for Support Ahead of COP10

Tobacco supply chain representatives met with the Brazilian minister of agriculture, Carlos Favaro, on July 12, to ask his support ahead of the upcoming 10th Conference of the Parties (COP10) to the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

“Brazil is the top exporter of tobacco worldwide and has occupied this position for 30 years now and is the second largest producer,” said Iro Schunke, president of the Interstate Tobacco Industry Union (SindiTabaco), in a statement.

“For this leadership role, Brazil should be a protagonist in defending a crop that contributes decisively to the socioeconomic progress of several cities, especially in the south region of the country. Historically, the Ministry of Agriculture has been an ally of the productive sector within this context because it has a good grasp of the impacts of the directives coming from the FCTC could have on the thousands of people who derive their livelihood from this crop, which is processed and exported. This is the stance we again expect from the ministry.”