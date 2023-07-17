UK Councils Want to Ban Disposables

Councils in England and Wales are urging the U.K. government to ban sales of single-use vapor devices by 2024, citing environmental and health concerns, reports Reuters.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils in England and Wales, argued that a ban needs to be implemented quickly to prevent disposables from flooding the U.K. market as other markets close. The European Union has proposed a ban in 2026, and France is implementing a ban in December 2023.

“Disposable vapes are fundamentally flawed in their design and inherently unsustainable products, meaning an outright ban will prove more effective than attempts to recycle more vapes,” said David Fothergill, chairman of the LGA’s community well-being board, referring to disposable vapes’ inability to be easily recycled due to the batteries not being a separate unit.

“Disposables have been around for well over a decade and provide a low-priced accessible product that helps smokers to quit smoking tobacco,” said John Dunne, director-general of the U.K. Vaping Industry Association, defending disposable vapes. He said the industry is working to limit environmental impact, and he warned that a ban would lead to a larger black market.