VLN Launched in California

22nd Century Group launched VLN King cigarettes in the California market. Starting July 17, VLN cigarettes will be available in California at more than 275 sites of the No. 1 convenience store in the U.S. in addition to numerous other convenience stores across California.

“We see our VLN product offering Californians who smoke a tremendous new option because VLN cigarettes are specifically designed to help smokers smoke less, increase their number of smoke-free days and reduce their nicotine exposure and dependence,” said John Miller, 22nd Century Group president of the tobacco division, in a statement. “Our goal with VLN is to meet California consumers where they are with a combustible product that helps people smoke less.”