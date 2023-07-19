John Fuson Joins Kleinfeld, Kaplan & Becker

John Fuson has joined Kleinfeld Kaplan & Becker (KKB) as a partner. Fuson advises clients on a variety of issues relating to U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulation of the tobacco industry and other sectors.

During his career, Fuson has served as associate chief counsel for enforcement at the FDA, where he represented the agency in major enforcement actions, including in seizure, injunction and other cases relating to violations of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and related laws.

For the past 11 years, he has maintained a private practice focused on counseling clients on the FDA’s requirements for product approval, safety, manufacturing and labeling. He has dealt with complex enforcement actions and advised senior management on market entry strategies, labeling and promotional activities, regulatory compliance, facility inspections, recalls and the preparation of FDA submissions.

“John is an outstanding food and drug lawyer,” said Dan Dwyer, KKB’s managing partner, in a statement. “Our firm has one of the most comprehensive FDA regulatory and advertising practices in the country, and John’s strong understanding of FDA’s enforcement practices and his comprehensive experience in the field make him a perfect fit for our firm.”

Fuson joins KKB from Crowell & Moring. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania and is a member of the bars of the District of Columbia and California.