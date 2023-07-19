KT&G Supports Flood Victims

KT&G pledged an emergency donation of KRW500 million ($394,252) in support of the prompt restoration of regions impacted by the intensified rainfall as well as relief for all affected individuals.

The donation will be directed to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, and the funds will be utilized for the rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure in the affected areas as well as to support livelihoods and provide relief supplies to those affected by the disaster.

The contribution is derived from the Sangsang Fund, a charitable fund established by voluntary contributions from KT&G executives and employees. The Sangsang Fund is a unique social contribution fund that combines monthly contributions collected from executive and employee salaries with company contributions equal in amount.

Additionally, Korea Ginseng Corporation plans to deliver CheongKwanJang red ginseng products worth KRW100 million to residents in the areas severely affected by the intensified rainfall.

“With the intention of assisting those regions who are facing hardship due to the devastating floods, we have gathered the heartfelt intentions of our employees and executives, which has led to the decision to provide urgent assistance,” said Shim Young-ah, head of KT&G’s social contribution division, in a statement. “We sincerely hope that this donation will contribute, even in a small way, to the rapid recovery and restoration of the affected communities and their daily lives.”