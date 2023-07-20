Juul Seeks FDA Authorization for Juul2 System

Juul Labs has submitted a premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) for its next-generation vapor platform to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company says its submission includes comprehensive science and evidence for a new device and new tobacco-flavored pods at 18 mg/mL nicotine concentration, as well as information on novel, data-driven technologies to restrict underage access.

“Our company DNA is product innovation,” said Chief Product Officer Kirk Phelps in a statement. “With our next-generation platform, we have designed a technological solution for two public-health problems: improving adult-smoker switching from combustible cigarettes and restricting underage access to vapor products. This is only the beginning of new tech being developed and refined for the U.S. market and abroad to eliminate combustible cigarettes and combat underage use.”

Launched initially in the U.K. in 2021 as the JUUL2 System, the new vapor platform delivers an improved vapor experience for adult smokers, utilizes unique Pod ID authentication to address illicit products and incorporates age-verification technology capabilities.