Smoore Issues Profit Warning

Smoore International Holdings issued a profit warning for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The company’s board of directors expects the group’s comprehensive income for the period to be between RMB717.3 million ($100.1 million) and RMB792.8 million, representing a decrease of between 42.7 percent and 48.2 percent from the income reported for the comparable period in 2022.

The adjusted net profit will be approximately RMB741.4 million to RMB816.9 million, representing a decrease of approximately 43.1 percent to 48.4 percent from the prior-year period.

Smoore attributed the decline to a decrease in revenue of 9.4 percent. Revenue from the Mainland China market for the period dropped approximately 96.3 percent, and its proportion to total revenue decreased from approximately 30 percent in the 2022 period to approximately 1.2 percent in the most recent six months.

Although the revenue from Mainland China in the second quarter of 2023 has significantly increased compared with the first quarter of 2023, it is still far below the same period last year.

During the period, the group’s revenue from overseas markets was approximately RMB5.06 billion, representing a steady growth of approximately 28 percent year-on-year. Among them, the revenue from the U.S. market was approximately RMB2.22 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 26.9 percent.

With the strengthening of supervision and enforcement of noncompliant products, compliant products are expected to gain more room for sustainable growth in the U.S. market.

Revenue from Europe and other markets was approximately RMB2.85 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 28.8 percent. The group launched disposable products with a better experience under the compliance framework in this market, which were well received by clients and users, and the revenue from this market continued to grow.

The increase in revenue from overseas were insufficient to offset the declines in Mainland China.