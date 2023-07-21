China Releases Guidelines for Exported Vapes
China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration released the Guidelines for Promoting the Building of Quality Assurance Systems for Exported Electronic Cigarette Products on July 20, according to 2Firsts, which published a translated version of the release.
The guidelines consist of 18 articles covering the following:
- clarifying that enterprises are the main responsible entities for the building of quality assurance management systems for exported electronic cigarette products;
- specifying the main content for the building of quality assurance management systems for exported processes, allocation of production resources, the establishment of sound systems, standardization of product packaging, traceability of logistics and transportation, and export declaration and registration requirements; and
- specifying the requirements for the building of quality assurance management systems for exported electronic cigarette products.