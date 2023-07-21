CTP Invites Input on Strategic Plan

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) will hold a virtual listening session on Aug. 22 to give the public an opportunity to comment on its five-year plan it developed to advance its mission.

Part of its response to the Reagan-Udall Foundation evaluation, the CTP plan includes five proposed goal areas that are interconnected with the themes of health equity, science, transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The proposed goals and the questions that the CTP would like commenters to address are on the agency’s virtual listening session event page.

Following receipt and consideration of public input, the CTP intends to publish its strategic plan by the end of 2023.

After introductions, the center will begin the listening session with an overview of the process used to develop the CTP’s strategic plan. Registered speakers will then have approximately four minutes each to verbally share their comments on any topics related to the strategic plan.

Request to verbally provide open public comment must be submitted by Aug. 14 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

In addition to this listening session, the public can submit electronic or written comments to the Federal Register notice. Electronic comments must be submitted and written comments must be postmarked by Aug. 29.