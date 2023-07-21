Labstat Opens Greensboro Location

Labstat has opened a new laboratory in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA.

“The expansion of our network into the U.S. significantly benefits our customers,” said Michael Bond, Labstat president, in a statement. “It allows us to provide our premium services to a larger client base, ensuring faster turnaround times, simplified logistics and exceptional scientific support locally. With our new Greensboro lab, customers can look forward to receiving our consistent, high-quality services in a more efficient and convenient manner.”

The Greensboro laboratory will commence operations in fall 2023. As the lab’s capabilities evolve, it will handle an increasing variety of testing projects and formats.

“We’re committed to best-in-class technical expertise and service for our customers within their region,” said Amanda Bosse, CEO of Certified Group. “Our network expansion in the U.S. amplifies Labstat’s global footprint and, at the same time, opens new opportunities for our team to help advance scientific progress in this industry.”

Labstat provides testing and research services to the tobacco, nicotine, cannabis and hemp industries.