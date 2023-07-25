TPSAC Meeting Materials Available

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC) met on May 18 to discuss the “Requirements for Tobacco Product Manufacturing Practice” proposed rule. All the meeting materials, including the recording, transcript and summary minutes, are now available online.

The proposed rule, if finalized, lays out the FDA’s requirements for tobacco product manufacturers regarding the manufacture, design, packing and storage of tobacco products.

Comments on the proposed rule must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Sept. 6, 2023.