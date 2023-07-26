Taiwan Mulls Cigarette Tax Hike

The government of Taiwan is considering raising cigarette taxes next year, reports the Taipei Times, citing the Health Promotion Administration (HPA)

Regulations require an expert committee to deliberate the tobacco tax every other year. During its most recent gathering, last year, the committee decided to leave tobacco taxes unaltered due the Covid-19 pandemic.

HPA Director-General Wu Chao-chun told the Central News Agency that “controlling consumption through cost” is a successful tactic for smoking prevention, and vowed to continue promoting other methods, such as labeling and banning smoking in more areas.

Smoking declined significantly after Taiwan raised the tobacco tax in 2009 and 2017, according to Lee Yue-chune, a professor of public health at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University.

Last year, a pack of cigarettes cost TWD116 (US$3.71) on average, with taxes accounting for 53 percent, below the WHO recommended minimum of 75 percent, she said.

Taiwan spends an estimated TWD80 billion annually on treating smoking-related diseases, Lee said, recommending that the government set a target for the tobacco tax as a percentage of cigarette cost.