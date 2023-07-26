Zimbabwe Seed Sales Hint at Larger 2024 Crop

Zimbabwe has sold 673 kg of tobacco seed with the capacity to cover 112,104 hectares as of July 20, 2023, reports The Herald, citing Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) statistics. The country’s aim, formulated in the government’s Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan, is to reach 300 million kg of tobacco a season by 2025.

“This season, we are expecting an increase in hectarage, thanks to the coming on board of new growers and players in the industry as well as the decision by those who have already been in the industry to increase production,” TIMB public relations officer Chelesani Tsarwe said.

“We are currently exploring economically viable alternatives to tobacco through robust diversification programs,” Tsarwe said. “We are glad that we can now ride on the fact that TIMB recently became a certified member of global Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), and we have registered trainers and farm assurers who will work with farmers to ensure compliance with global standards for export crops.”

Tsarwe also noted that there is a focus on implementing the sustainable tobacco program and becoming environmental, social and governance compliant.

“Sustainable agricultural practices will reduce the negative effects of tobacco production, and our tobacco products will be better ranked on the global market,” said Tsarwe.

Tobacco accounts for a large margin of the country’s exports.

Zimbabwe’s tobacco growers produced a record 291.1 million kg of tobacco worth $882.2 million this season.