Sampoerna Sales Up 12.5 Percent

Sampoerna reported net sales of IDR111.2 trillion ($7.38 billion) in 2022, up 12.5 percent from the previous year. Sales volume at the Indonesian cigarette manufacturer increased 4.8 percent to 86.8 billion units, bolstered by the performance of premium brands such as Sampoerna A, Dji Sam Soe and Marlboro.

“The combination of Covid-19 with the impact of the double-digit excise tax increases and widening excise tax gaps has resulted in major challenges for the tobacco industry but Sampoerna remained focused on creating values for its stakeholders, Sampoerna President Director Vassilis Gkatzelis told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting.

“We evolved our strategy in a forward-looking way and delivered a robust topline performance in 2022 with year-on-year volume growth and stabilization of market share despite the headwinds and accelerated downtrading to the lower-taxed Below Volume Tier 1 segment.

“We also reached a critical strategic milestone with our smoke-free products manufacturing facility in Karawang with an investment valued at more than $186 million, which started operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 to fulfill demands both for the domestic market and Asia Pacific.”

Gkatzelis attributed Sampoerna’s 2022 performance to solid business fundamentals, robust route to market and resilient organization. Although the company’s profitability decreased on a yearly basis and is still significantly lower versus the pre-pandemic levels, key profitability metrics improved during the second half of 2022, both sequentially versus the first half and the year before, driven by returning to net positive pricing as of the third quarter of 2022.

The positive momentum continued in the first quarter of 2023 with IDR27 trillion in net revenues and IDR2.2 trillion in net profit, up by 3.1 percent and by 12.8 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year. In this first quarter of 2023, Sampoerna grew its market share to 28.5 percent, up 0.2 percentage points compared to the comparable 2022 quarter.

Vassilis praised the Indonesian government for providing business certainty through the issuance of a multi-year tobacco products excise policy for 2023-2024. “We certainly wish the government issues future policies that can support the sustainability of the tobacco industry and enable economic recovery to pre-pandemic levels,” he said in a statement.

According to Vassilis, a predictable environment is key when it comes to delivering sustainable value creation for the broader ecosystem, especially for long-standing investors in Indonesia.

“I am proud to share that early this year Sampoerna completed its investment in building a production facility for the innovative smoke-free tobacco products in Karawang, West Java,” he said.

“Additionally, we recently launched the latest technology and innovation of smoke-free tobacco products, namely IQOS ILUMA, through the continuation of IQOS Club with a limited launch in 10 major cities in Indonesia. These are key milestones to mark Sampoerna’s 110 years of presence in the country.”

Indonesia’s facility for heated tobacco sticks is PMI’s first in Southeast Asia and the seventh globally. “Sampoerna’s investment is a vote of confidence in the investment climate of Indonesia,” said Vassilis. “The new factory in Karawang entails further value creation by increasing research capacity, absorbing high-skilled workers, purchasing local tobacco supplies, operating digital service centers, improving export performance and empowering MSMEs [micro, small and medium-sized enterprises] which includes digitalization support and increasing the capacity of traditional retailers,” said Vassilis.