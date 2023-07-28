U.S. Distributors Warned Over Unauthorized Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has put ABS Distribution, EC Supply and Easy Wholesale on notice for selling and/or distributing multiple unauthorized e-cigarette products. The illegal products listed in the warning letters include the popular and youth-appealing e-cigarette products Elf Bar/EB Design, Esco Bars and Puff Max.

“FDA is committed to keeping a finger on the pulse of the rapidly evolving e-cigarette landscape, including through a variety of scientific assets equipped to quickly identify products with high youth appeal,” said FDA Center for Tobacco Products Director (CTP) Brian King in a statement. “We will continue to use this data-driven approach to inform actions across the entire supply chain, including against those who distribute illegal products between manufacturers and the point of sale.”

Warning letters are generally the first step once an inspection reveals a violation of the law. “We will monitor to ensure these violations are corrected, and if they are not, the recipient is at risk of further actions such as civil money penalties, seizures, and injunctions,” said Ann Simoneau, director of the CTP Office of Compliance and Enforcement.