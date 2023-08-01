Correcting The Record

Confusion about tobacco product relative risks is a huge concern. Clifford Douglas, who directs the Tobacco Research Network at the University of Michigan, alerted me to an article he and six distinguished experts wrote recently for the journal Addiction. It responds to the U.S. Surgeon General, who called stopping the spread of trust-destroying health misinformation “a moral and civic imperative.” The article targets two huge myths about e-cigarette risks that federal authorities unfortunately helped promote and failed to correct.

First is misinformation about e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury (EVALI), which turned out to be linked instead to vaping illicit THC products. The authors contrast the CDC’s approach to EVALI to its handling of food-related illness outbreaks. With lettuce-linked listeria, authorities are quick to share brands, dates and locations of concern, which products are probably safe and when to stop worrying. That hasn’t happened with EVALI. Not even the name has been corrected, perpetuating confusion among researchers, clinicians and the public.

The second myth is the persistent insistence that youth e-cigarette use is a gateway to smoking. Not only is evidence lacking for a causal link, but studies support the reverse: that vaping reduces youth smoking rates. This information has not been shared by health authorities.

“I’ve heard researchers tell me that we still don’t know the relative harm of e-cigarettes compared to smoking,” says Bethea (Annie) Kleykamp, assistant professor in psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “I’ve seen [healthcare] providers very nervous about talking about harm reduction at all. I don’t know if that’s because they’re misinformed or they’re reading information that is different from what I’m reading.”

Smith, a brain researcher with deep experience in both academia and industry, shares these concerns. “I could understand this error if it was coming from nonscientists,” he says. “But it is in the messaging from academics, policymakers and national health organizations.”

He is frustrated by the way the link between smoking and nicotine is used to tar all reduced-risk products. “If cigarettes contain nicotine, then any nicotine-containing product must be equally bad,” is how he sums up that mistaken theme.

As a neuroscientist, Smith sees an additional overlooked benefit from correcting misperceptions of nicotine. “The potential of nicotine to improve health in nonsmokers has really lagged behind due to its association to smoking,” he says. If nicotine could be destigmatized, research may lead to treatments for traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s disease and age-related memory loss.