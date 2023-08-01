Executive Experience

Eve Wang, vice president of the world’s largest atomization company, shares her vision for vaping.

By Timothy S. Donahue

The largest atomization technology company in the world is Shenzhen Smoore Technology Co. Based in Shenzhen, China, the company has maintained its position as the global leader in the atomization technology market since the beginning years of the vaping industry.

Smoore has seen significant growth since its establishment in 2009 and operates three atomization businesses: nicotine delivery (including vaping and heat-not-burn), medicinal applications and healthcare.

Within the nicotine-delivery business, Smoore’s technology brand, FEELM, holds a prominent position as one of the industry’s leading closed-system vaping solution providers. This diverse business structure allows Smoore to deliver innovative solutions across multiple industries to meet several varied consumer needs.

Earlier this year, the international ESG rating agency Sustainalytics awarded Smoore International Holdings, parent to the FEELM and Vaporesso brands, the top position among global electronic atomization companies. Smoore consistently ranks first among global electronic atomization companies in the ESG ratings published by MSCI, the world’s largest index company.

Tobacco Reporter invited Eve Wang, vice president of Smoore, to share her vision for the vaping industry and her insights into how Smoore will move forward as atomization technology continues to improve and develop into various marketplaces beyond the vaping industry.