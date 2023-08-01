Kazakhstan to Ban Vapes

Lawmakers in Kazakhstan voted on July 29 to ban the sale, import, export and production of e-cigarettes and liquids, reports Atlas News.

“The harm of vapes is undeniable,” said Deputy Nurgul Tau. “That is why the Ministry of Health has been sharply raising the issue of introducing a ban on the circulation of vapes since 2021. In my request, I proposed a complete ban on the sale of vapes.”

The legislation has been in the works since May 10 following a ban of the use of e-cigarettes in public spaces. The ban was triggered by concern about increased vaping among minors.