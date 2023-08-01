Stranglehold

The illicit cigarette trade remains a big problem in Central Asia.

By Vladislav Vorotnikov

Last year, cigarette production perked up in Central Asia, a part of post-Soviet space comprising Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. The positive production dynamics were registered despite mounting regulatory pressure and flourishing illegal trade.

Kazakhstan, the largest cigarette market in the region, saw a 7.9 percent rise in the tobacco industry’s output to 17.4 billion items in 2022, the National Statistical Bureau estimated. This is the strongest increase in the past decade, following a three-year decline.

Last year, the average household spent KZT44,800 ($101) on tobacco, up 10.8 percent compared with the previous year. This is primarily associated with a steady rise in tariffs, as Kazakhstan has been gradually raising the excise rate and the minimum prices per pack since 2021—a process slated to end in 2024. Against this background, the average price of cigarettes in Kazakhstan jumped by 17.9 percent in May 2023 compared with the previous year.

Some lawmakers were troubled by the trend. “Of course, tobacco is not bread, and it doesn’t belong to the list of essential products. However, there is a certain percentage of our citizens for whom it is also necessary,” said Sergey Ershov, a member of Kazakhstan’s parliament. “And in a situation where the prices for a pack of cigarettes are growing, and the incomes of the population remain at the same level, a further increase in the cost can lead to a significant increase share of illegal trade, inevitably spurring the consumption of cheap counterfeit products of dubious quality.”

The government is boasting of a 10.1 percent drop in domestic tobacco consumption to 3.7 billion units in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the 4.1 billion units during the same period of the previous year, though there are doubts whether these figures actually reflect the state of play in a market where the share of illegal trade reportedly is surging.

Currently, Kazakhstan’s cigarette market is dominated by Philip Morris Kazakhstan, which runs a factory in the Almaty region it acquired in 1993, and Japan Tobacco International Kazakhstan, which operates a factory in the same region. The sole local manufacturer, Phoenix Enterprises, which sells cigarettes under the Dryuzba brand, accounts for a small share of the budget segment of the market. In addition, nearly a quarter of demand on the Kazakhstan tobacco market is met by importers, including BAT Kazakhstan, KT&G and Donskoy Tobacco.

Uzbekistan has an estimated consumption of around 10 billion cigarettes per year, worth $500 million, according to Igor Nikolsky, JTI regional director.

In the past few years, Uzbekistan reportedly saw a substantial rise in cigarette production. Currently, the industry comprises the Tashkent Tobacco factory, manufacturing JTI brands, and the UzBat factory, operated by BAT Uzbekistan. The local press reported that these two factories ramped up production to a level allowing the country to nearly reach self-sufficiency.

In 2018, the Uzbek government abandoned a decade-long ban on cigarette exports from the country, allowing local factories to sell to Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan and other countries.