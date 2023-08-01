Sales of herbal heated-tobacco sticks are growing in Europe.

By Stefanie Rossel

They’re called Anita, Leme or Nexus, and they come in flavors such as chocolate, banana, coffee and strong menthol: Herbal heat-not-burn (HnB) sticks are becoming increasingly popular in European markets. Instead of tobacco, they use black tea leaves as a carrier material, which is infused with aromas and may or may not be laced with nicotine. The sticks are used with regular tobacco-heating devices. Most of the herbal consumables are compatible with heating-blade systems, like the original IQOS.

Albeit still a tiny niche of the market, the segment is growing—and it is fragmented. In a recently published report, TobaccoIntelligence noted that an internet search for the term “herbal stick” in five European languages yielded almost 900 products across 31 websites.

Containing no tobacco, herbal HnB consumables fall into a regulatory grey area, particularly if they are nicotine-free, according to Barnaby Page, editorial director at Tamarind Intelligence, the publisher of TobaccoIntelligence. “When the EU Tobacco Products Directive [TPD2] was first devised, nobody had anticipated these products,” he says. “So while there is some general regulation that covers things such as packaging and labeling, they don’t have the kind of stringent requirements applied to them that most tobacco products do.”

Looking at compatible herbal HnB sticks in the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Poland and the U.K., TobaccIntelligence identified 19 brands. In all countries except the Czech Republic, nicotine-free consumables are more prevalent than those containing nicotine. The highest number of such products is found in Hungary, which has a big market for heated-tobacco products (HTPs). According to TobaccoIntelligence, only in Lithuania and Japan did HTPs account for a greater share of the overall tobacco market in 2022. According to Page, the success of herbal HnB products in Hungary may simply be a response to the pricing of HTPs there. The U.K., a vape market, had the fewest number of herbal HnB products but ranked second in terms of unique brands found.

Healcier was the most commonly searched for herbal HnB brand on the internet in the five countries investigated by TobaccoIntelligence, followed by Heccig and Nuso. On average, there are eight different flavors per brand, with fruit flavors and cooling flavors, such as menthol or mint, being most sought after. The sticks retail at an average price of €4.40 ($4.79) per pack of 20 and are cheapest in Poland and most expensive in Germany, with average retail prices of €3.30 and €6.20, respectively.

Across all five countries analyzed, the average price of a pack of compatible herbal heat sticks was lower than the recommended retail price of a pack of IQOS Heets, with the largest difference detected in Hungary, where the herbal alternatives are on average €1.15 cheaper than IQOS consumables. Because they don’t contain tobacco, tea-based products avoid tobacco taxes and are subject only to value-added taxes.

The herbal sticks are sold at tobacconists, vape stores, supermarkets and convenience stores and through online channels, such as online marketplaces, social media sites or the brands’ own online shops. They are also available on all eight of Amazon’s country-specific EU websites. Most products come with their own branded heating device but are also compatible with existing heating devices.