UKVIA Announces Annual Forum

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) annual Forum and Industry Recognition Awards Dinner will take place at the QEII Centre in London on Nov. 10, 2023.

Under the theme, “Accelerating Action to Secure a World Without Smoking,” the event will feature sessions focusing on harm reduction, illicit trade and sustainability, among other topics.

Secretary General of the China Electronic Chamber of Commerce Ao Weinuo will be giving a keynote presentation on China’s commitment to change. Also included on the conference agenda is a dialogue on the upcoming general election, which will explore how the U.K. industry should prepare for a possible change in government and will ask how to retain the existing “parliamentary momentum” around vaping.

“We have, and I’m confident will continue to, make significant strides in putting forward the harm reduction benefits of vaping on the political front, but it’s no secret the landscape could soon shift and we need to be prepared,” said UKVIA Director-General John Dunne in a statement.

Following the forum, the UKVIA will host its annual Industry Recognition Awards dinner.

According to Dunne, the awards are an opportunity to recognize the “outstanding contributions and achievements” of individuals and organizations both inside and outside the industry.

Last year, 500 delegates and guests attended the UKVIA Forum and Awards. This year’s event is expected to attract an equally high number of visitors.