BMJ Affiliate Offers to Buy Mativ’s Papers Business

BMJ affiliate Evergreen Hill Enterprise has offered $620 million to acquire Mativ Holding’s engineered papers (EP) business, which supplies papers to the tobacco industry.

“While a solid business, EP’s concentration in the tobacco industry is not aligned with Mativ’s long-term ambition and presents a more attractive value proposition under new strategic ownership,” said Mativ CEO Julie Schertell in a statement. “Our talented and dedicated employees will continue to deliver outstanding products and service to EP’s long-standing customer base, and we are confident in a smooth transition.”

Mativ intends to use the proceeds of the proposed transaction to pay down debt.

Subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and satisfaction of the consultation process with the applicable works councils in France, the proposed transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023

Based in Singapore Evergreen Hill Enterprise is part of a successful, Indonesian-based privately held group of diversified companies serving the tobacco, banking and consumer electronics industries, among other sectors.

The buyer is expected to fund the proposed transaction with existing cash balance and is not dependent on capital markets for financing

Mativ Holding was created out of the 2022 merger between Schweitzer-Mauduit International and Neenah, two leading global manufacturers of specialty materials.