Turning Point Releases Second-Quarter Results

Turning Point Brands (TPB) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Total consolidated net sales increased 2.6 percent to $105.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. Zig-Zag Products net sales increased by 1.1 percent. Stoker’s Products net sales increased by 7.3 percent. Creative Distribution Solutions net sales decreased by 1.3 percent. Gross profit increased 2 percent to $52.5 million, and net income increased 83 percent to $9.9 million. Adjusted net income increased 8.4 percent to $15.3 million.

“Our second-quarter results demonstrated continued progress against our plan,” said TPB President and CEO Graham Purdy in a statement. “The Zig-Zag segment grew double-digits sequentially from the first quarter as trade inventory normalized. Stoker’s had another solid quarter of performance led by double-digit growth in Stoker’s MST [moist smokeless tobacco]. We opportunistically purchased another $15.1 million in aggregate principal amount of our convertible notes during the second quarter while maintaining a strong cash balance. Given our solid first-half performance, we are raising our guidance for the full year.”

For the second quarter, Zig-Zag Products net sales increased 1.1 percent to $46.7 million. TPB’s Canadian and other smoking accessories businesses saw strong growth during the quarter, which was partially offset by declines in the U.S. rolling papers and wraps businesses.

For the quarter, the Zig-Zag Products segment gross profit was steady at $26.4 million. Gross margin declined 60 basis points to 56.6 percent, driven primarily by product mix.

“Our e-commerce business had another quarter of double-digit growth as we continue to build our omnichannel presence,” said Purdy. “We remain encouraged by our prospects with secular cannabis consumption growth trends driving demand for our products.”

For the second quarter, Stoker’s Products net sales increased 7.3 percent to $36.1 million. Double-digit growth of MST offset a decline in loose-leaf chewing tobacco. For the second quarter, total Stoker’s Products segment volume increased 0.7 percent while price/mix increased 6.6 percent.

For the quarter, the Stoker’s Products segment gross profit increased 10.4 percent to $20 million. Gross margin expanded 160 basis points to 55.4 percent due to MST pricing gains.

“Stoker’s continues to benefit from strong market share gains in both the MST and loose-leaf chewing tobacco categories as its value proposition continues to resonate with consumers,” continued Purdy.