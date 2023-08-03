Biden Administration Opposed to Limiting FDA Regulation of Flavors

The Biden administration has published a Statement of Administration Policy outlining its opposition to parts of a proposed funding bill that would limit the Food and Drug Administration’s ability to ban flavored cigars and menthol cigarettes, reports Halfwheel.

The proposed bill would prevent the FDA from receiving funding if it introduced bans on flavored cigars and menthol cigarettes or introduced rules limiting the amount of nicotine a product can have.

The Statement of Administration Policy is not binding. It does not mention the nicotine cap either.