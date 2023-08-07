Kaival Appoints CEO and CFO

Kaival Brands Innovations Group has promoted its current president and chief operating officer, Eric Mosser, to the position of CEO.

Mosser, who will retain the position of president, brings over a decade of senior leadership experience, including since 2020 at Kaival Brands.

From 2022 to 2014, Mosser worked as director of information technology at Timbercon, a fiber-optic design company and ITAR manufacturing facility in Oregon, USA. In 2014, Mosser created Lasermycig, a specialized custom laser-engraving service for electronic cigarettes and vaporizers and served as its CEO until 2020.

In 2015, Mosser and Bidi Vapor owner Nirajkumar Patel founded Chillcorp, a full-service corporation managing operations of Just Chill Products, Relax Lab., RLX Lab, and KC Innovations Lab.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group has also appointed Thomas J. Metzler as its new chief financial officer, treasurer and secretary, replacing Mark Thoenes, who has served as Interim CFO since 2021.

Metzler brings over 20 years of finance and operational experience in the vaping and consumer products sector, previously serving as managing director of a division of Turning Point Brands.

At Turning Point Brands, Metzler led a team to transform the process of financial management efficiencies, which improved cost controls, managed inventory turn, developed strategic product promotions to accelerate product distribution, and built strategic alliances with suppliers. Metzler also developed and monitored key performance indicators (KPI).

Metzler has extensive knowledge of vaping technologies and a record of building strong partnerships with industry stakeholders. He has also been actively engaged in national trade and industry standards organizations.

At Kaival, Metzler’s will initially focus on maximizing inventory turn and driving revenue, developing and monitoring KPIs and controlling costs. Metzler also has experience in mergers and acquisitions and post-acquisition integration, which he will bring to bear on the vaporizer and inhalation patent portfolio acquired by the Kaival in May 2023.

“We are very excited to have Tom join our senior management team and believe his hiring represents a key building block for the future of Kaival Brands,” said Mosser in a statement. “Tom brings to us a wealth of experience and knowledge across all of the key elements of the CFO’s office including treasury, finance and accounting.”