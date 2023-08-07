Venezuela Bans E-Cigs

The Venezuela Ministry of Health has banned e-cigarettes in the country, according to The Limited Times. The ban includes production, distribution, marketing and use of “vapers” and similar products.

The ban considers that “health is a fundamental right” and the “obligation of the state, which will guarantee it in the context of the right to life,” promoting and developing “policies aimed at raising the quality of life, collective well-being and access to services.”

“All people, in general and without distinction, have the right to health protection, and the duty to actively participate in its promotion and defense and to observe the sanitation measures established by law,” said Nicolas Maduro’s government.

E-cigarettes and similar products “contain potentially toxic and harmful substances to health, increase the risk of heart disease, lung disorders, among other pathologies,” according to the Ministry of Health.