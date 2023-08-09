KT&G Releases 2022 Integrated Report

KT&G has published its 2022 Integrated Report: An ESG Overview, encompassing sustainability management strategies and performance.

The publication has three key sections: the Strategic Report, outlining the group’s novel vision; the ESG Report, detailing performance across various ESG domains; and the ESG Factbook, displaying the global information disclosure index and quantitative accomplishments.

Introduced within the Strategic Report of this publication, KT&G provides insights into its 2027 New Vision, combining prospective growth strategies with environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. Moving forward, the company aims to channel its strengths into mobilizing business structure innovation, fostering sustainability alongside the spread of important ventures like next-generation products and health-functional foods.

KT&G says it has made significant progress toward achieving its ESG objectives. Among other things, the company has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 7.5 percent over a two-year period, even as it stepped up production at its Korean and international sites. KT&G aims to increase its use of renewable energy sources by more than 18 percent, mainly through the installation of solar power systems.

On the social front, KT&G helped address challenges through its Sangsang Planet and Sangsangmadang initiatives.

Recognizing sustainability as intrinsically tied to corporate value, “KT&G has boarded a fresh vision, seamlessly weaving it into our widespread growth strategy,” said KT&G CEO Baek Bok-in in a statement. “Imposing the strengths of our growing ventures, we will rise as an outstanding global enterprise, targeting over 50 percent of our sales from international markets within the upcoming five years.”