KT&G Helps Harvest Tobacco

KT&G volunteers helped farmers in South Korea’s Chungnam Province harvest tobacco.

The cultivation of leaf tobacco takes place in July and August. The work is mostly performed by hand, resulting in a high labor intensity due to the difficulty of mechanization. Tobacco farming communities struggle to secure labor due to continuous rural depopulation and aging issues.

To help farmers struggling with labor shortages, KT&G has visited leaf tobacco farms every year since 2007. Earlier this year, KT&G volunteers assisted farmers with the transplanting of tobacco seedlings.

Additionally, KT&G supports the welfare of domestic tobacco farmers. In June, the company provided over KRW520 million ($396,657) in financial aid to cover health checkup expenses, children’s education expenses and support for fuel-saving windbreak heaters.

“KT&G remains committed to organizing yearly volunteering activities involving our executives and employees,” said Kim Jung-ho, the director of the headquarters of KT&G’s raw materials division, in a statement. “These efforts aim to uphold consistent and stable cultivation practices for leaf tobacco farmers confronting labor shortages. The support we offer to farmers to foster mutual growth continues to persist.”