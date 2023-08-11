Steve McGeough to Lead Übbs

Nicotine pouch manufacturer Übbs has appointed Steve McGeough as general manager.

Previously head of retail at British American Tobacco, Steve brings considerable experience from within the nicotine space. During his time at BAT, McGeough transformed the retail and direct-to-consumer experience, boosting sales by 20 percent. In addition, McGeough led the launch of BAT’s Vuse and Velo brands across the U.K., underpinned by a global offline subscription proposition.

Prior to BAT, McGeough was retail director for Tesco Mobile where he helped to achieve double-digit revenue growth and enhance customer satisfaction.

As general manager for Übbs, Steve will drive distribution, accelerate the brand’s online presence, build awareness and focus on responsible growth.

“With over 25 years’ experience across retail, start-ups and product-led businesses, including significant time in the nicotine industry, Steve brings an impressive blend of experience that means he is perfectly positioned to help propel Übbs forward,” says Nigel Hardy director of Übbs parent company, RV Kharma.

“His experience at British American Tobacco working within the next generation products division where he achieved impressive sales growth and launched nicotine pouch products across the U.K. is a great grounding for what’s to come with Übbs.

“Steve shares our unwavering commitment to excellence, sustainability and ethical practices. We look forward to him taking the reins as we continue to grow.”

Founded in the U.K. in 2022, Übbs’ pouches are manufactured to global pharma standards in India.