Tax Free World Association Director Steps Down

John Rimmer, managing director of the Tax Free World Association (TFWA), will step down from his position and leave the TFWA effective Oct. 30, 2023.

Rimmer joined the TFWA in October 2012 as director of conferences and research. He was promoted to managing director in October 2017 following Alain Maingreaud’s retirement.

“On behalf of the management committee, the board and the entire team at TFWA, I would like to thank John for his valuable contribution to the development and success of TFWA since he joined and wish him every success going forward,” said Erik Juul-Mortensen, president of the TFWA, in a statement.

The search for a new managing director has been initiated, and an announcement will be made in due course, according to the TFWA.