22nd Century Reports Second Quarter Results

22nd Century Group’ second quarter 2023 net revenues increased 62 percent to $23.4 million. Revenue from tobacco-related products was $8.1 million, reflecting the company’s transition away from low margin filtered cigar products to focus production and capacity on higher margin products, such as VLN and Pinnacle. Revenue from hemp/cannabis-related products was $15.4 million, as volumes continued to increase on share gains.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was minus $2.3 million as compared to $0.9 million in the prior year period. Gross profit from tobacco-related products was minus $1 million, reflecting a lower margin product mix.

Gross profit from hemp/cannabis-related products was minus $1.4 million, reflecting the final quarter of primarily ingredient trading activity due to a November 2022 plant fire. 22nd Century says it is restarting production of its ingredients at new facilities.