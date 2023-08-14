FCTC Secretariat Warns Against Industry Involvement

The Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) Secretariat has warned participants in the 10th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP10) to the FCTC and the third Meeting of the Parties (MOP3) to the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products against tobacco industry offers of travel and technical support.

The convention Secretariat insists there is a fundamental and irreconcilable conflict between the tobacco industry’s interests and public health policy interests. In a statement on its website, the convention Secretariat reiterated its invitation to parties to observe Article 5.3 of the FCTC and urged them to be mindful of the recommendations 4.9 and 8.3 of the guidelines for implementation of FCTC Article 5.3.

COP10 will take place Nov. 20–25 in Panama City. MOP3 will take place Nov. 27–30.