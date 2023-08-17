FDA to Hold Public Meeting on PMTA Process

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hold a two-day public meeting on the agency’s premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) process on Oct. 23–24, 2023.

The meeting will be held on the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Silver Spring, Maryland, and will be in a hybrid format with the option to attend virtually.

Staff from the Center for Tobacco Products’ Office of Science will present on topics related to the PMTA process and be available to respond to questions received from stakeholders on the topic, according to a press note.

Additional information, including registration and question submission processes, will be available soon.