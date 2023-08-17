Indonesian Customs Seizes Millions in Illicit Goods

Customs in Batam, Indonesia, have seized illicit goods worth IDR1.37 trillion ($89.35 million) in the first half of 2023, including tobacco products, illegal cigarettes, e-cigarettes and alcoholic beverages containing methanol, according to 2Firsts.

The operation was a result of tax operations aiming to ensure compliance of retail tax paying sellers as part of the area’s free-trade zone and free port, according to Anbang Puriyongo, director of Batam Customs.

Three individuals have been named as suspects and undergone trial, according to Puriyongo. He called on citizens to report suspicious activities and actively participate in creating a fair trading environment.

“We will further enhance inter-department coordination and cooperation, leveraging the latest technology,” Puriyongo said. “We aim for such actions to continue in the future, creating a better trading environment for Indonesia.”