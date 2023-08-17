Zimbabwe Approves New Tobacco Agrochemicals

Kutsaga, formerly the Tobacco Research Board, approved new agrochemicals for tobacco crops to help support farmers in producing high-quality crops for global markets, according to the Zimbabwe Independent. The new agrochemicals will boost tobacco quality, according to Kutsaga.

“As over 90 percent of the Zimbabwean tobacco crop is exported, the tobacco must meet stringent international agrochemical regulations for international acceptance and maintenance of markets, especially in an increasingly competitive global market,” Kutsaga said.

“Furthermore, compliance with global health standards, correct and safe use of crop protection agents as well as good agronomic practices in tobacco production is key to sustainable agriculture.”

A number of agrochemicals have also been recalled due to safety concerns.