Call for Stronger Anti-Smuggling Rules

Law enforcement and health authorities have called for stronger rules against the illicit cigarette trade in Vietnam, according to VN Express.

Most e-cigarettes that are sold in Vietnam are smuggled, according to a leader of the Vietnam Federation of Commerce and Industry. He added that there is not strict legal framework to control e-cigarette products.

“There should be a legal framework to control this product and reduce smuggling,” said Nguyen Hai Cong, head of the Department of Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases at Military Hospital 175. He noted that e-cigarettes are gaining popularity with young people and students, who seem to believe there is no risk to the products.

Many e-cigarette smugglers have been caught recently, according to Kieu Duong, head of policy and legal at Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance; 81 smugglers were caught in Hanoi in the first six months of the year with about 20,000 items confiscated. Recently, Hai Phong police confiscated 54,000 illicit products.

According to Duong, the highest penalty for smuggling these products is VND50 million ($2,100), which is not enough to dissuade criminals.