CME to Invest in Packaging Automation

CME Automation Systems, a specialist in automated packing line solutions, has announced ambitious growth plans following significant backing from private equity. The investment enables CME to strengthen its offering to customers internationally in the pharmaceuticals, fast-moving consumer goods, cannabis and tobacco sectors.

For 40 years, the CME brand has helped companies to improve efficiency and throughput through the use of automation in product handling for primary and secondary packaging systems. The new investor has identified the potential to build on CME’s expertise and reputation for innovation, especially given the company’s recent success in developing new solutions for growth markets such as cannabis and clinical trials.

The investment comes from a specialist fund for small-sized and medium-sized U.K. enterprises and will be invested in a combination of resources, infrastructure, new product development and channels to market.