The Russian Union of Nicotine Industry Enterprises (Spini) has called on the government to exclude food flavorings and nicotine salts from the list of active ingredients and additives that are expected to be banned by the Ministry of Health for issues of nicotine dependence, reports ECigIntelligence.

Representatives of Spini, which has more than 50 members, have sent a corresponding letter to the minister of finance asking for the exception to the ban.