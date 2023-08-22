New Zealand Sets Youth Vaping Regulations

New Zealand has set new regulations to limit youth vaping, effective Sept. 21, reports the Xinhua News Agency.

New specialist vape shops will be banned in locations within 300 meters of schools and Maori meeting places, according to Health Minister Ayesha Verrall.

“Vapes will need child safety mechanisms, and names like ‘cotton candy’ and ‘strawberry jelly donut’ will be prohibited,” Verrall said. Only generic names like “orange” or “berry” that accurately describe the flavors will be allowed.

The new regulations also set the maximum allowed nicotine level and require that all vaping devices have removable batteries.

“We’re creating a future where tobacco products are no longer addictive, appealing or as readily available, and the same needs to apply to vaping,” Verrall said.