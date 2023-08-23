CAPHRA Reports on FCTC Harm Reduction Strategies

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) has released its Shadow Report on the (NON)-Implementation of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) Article 1 (d) on Harm Reduction Strategies. The report is now available to policymakers, regulators in member states and FCTC officials.

The Shadow Report emphasizes the importance of consumer participation in policy making and highlights the benefits of tobacco harm reduction alternatives, including vaping.

“Tobacco harm reduction products have been shown to serve as a method of smoking cessation and as an alternative for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking altogether,” said CAPHRA Executive Coordinator Nancy Loucas.

“The WHO [World Health Organization] FCTC is meant to be an evidence-based treaty that reaffirms the right of all people to the highest standard of health. However, the current tobacco control measures have extensively promoted the abstinence-only approach, which has contributed to smokers’ inability to make informed choices about safer nicotine products,” said Loucas.

The CAPHRA’s Shadow Report calls for a more compassionate, people-centered, choice-focused and rights-based approach to tobacco control. By involving consumers in the development of healthcare policy and research, clinical practice guidelines and patient information material, the quality of health information and health outcomes for those using tobacco harm reduction alternatives can be improved, according to the organization.