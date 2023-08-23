JT Merges Dutch Subsidiaries

Japan Tobacco merged its JT International Holdings (JTIH) and JT International Group Holdings (JTIGH) on Aug. 23, the company announced on its website.

JTIGH, which was a pure holding company, will be dissolved, leaving JTIH as the surviving company.

A wholly owned subsidiary of JT International Group Holding, JTIH is based in the Netherlands. Its chairman and managing director is Biljana Ivosevic.

Japan Tobacco expects the impact of the merger between its consolidated subsidiaries to be minor.