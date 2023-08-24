Juul to Restructure and Reduce Employees

Juul Labs has announced a company restructuring aimed at reducing operating costs and positioning the company to continue to advance its mission during a period of regulatory and marketplace uncertainty.

According to a press release, the principal aim of this restructuring is to enable the company to maximize profitability and cash-flow generation while continuing to invest in its core priorities, which include delivery of high-quality products to its commercial partners, ongoing development of next-generation products, engagement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding Juul’s pending and possible future market authorization applications, and commercial growth consistent with compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

With these operating cost reductions, Juul Labs says it is positioned to increase its adjusted EBITDA margins and generate meaningful free cash flow before litigation settlements. In doing so, the company will reduce its need to access capital pre-premarket tobacco product application, extend its time horizon to continue its pursuit of market orders from the FDA and generate positive equity value as the company pays down liabilities over time.

Juul says it remains fundamentally optimistic about the prospects for Juul Labs Inc.—“a view rooted in our belief that our technology and our pipeline of new innovations represent the most valuable ever brought forward to transition adult smokers away from cigarettes while combating underage use,” the company wrote on its website.