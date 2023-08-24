Pakistan: Cigarettes Seized for Tax Violations

Pakistan’s tax authorities confiscated 650 cartons of cigarettes from Philip Morris (Pakistan), alleging that the products were sold below the minimum retail price, reports Pakistan Today.

“This action underscores the government’s commitment to upholding tax laws and safeguarding public health,” a Federal Bureau of Revenue official was quoted as saying. “Violations of these regulations not only undermine public health initiatives but also lead to revenue losses for the government.”

Philip Morris insisted it was in full compliance with tax obligations for all its brand. A company spokesperson said that the company is cooperating with FBR and is dedicated to tackling illicit trade in Pakistan.

