Pakistan Cigarette Manufacturers to Implement Track-and-Trace

About 20 local cigarette manufacturing companies signed agreements with Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for implementation of a track-and-trace system, according to ProPakistani.

The local companies have been forced to start implementation of the system due to vacation of stay orders from courts and the deputation of Inland Revenue officials. The FBR has been in a court battle for about two years over implementing the system; the FBR finally won the legal battle and is now enforcing the track-and-trace system at local factories.

Implementation is at different stages for each company; almost all local manufacturers have signed the agreements with the FBR and begun implementing the track-and-trace system. One company has fully implemented the system while six companies are manually stamping cigarette packs. Some companies have purchased applicators, and other companies have started test runs.

All manufacturing companies within the jurisdiction of Azad Kashmir have obtained stay orders against the system, however.