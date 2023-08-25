SENS eRecycling Introduces Vape Recycling in Switzerland

E-cigarette sales in Switzerland have increased over the past few years, with 10 million products imported in 2022. Most vapes end up in the landfill rather than being recycled as required by the Ordinance on the Return, Taking Back and Disposal of Electrical and Electronic Equipment.

In conjunction with various partners, SENS eRecycling has developed an industry solution for the environmentally friendly disposal of e-cigarettes, according to the company’s website.

Upon request, SENS eRecycling will deliver vape recycling bags to any e-cigarette sales outlet; the bags can be used to collect returned e-cigarettes and send them back to SENS eRecycling by post. Sales outlets and consumers can also hand in used vapes to any SENS collection point throughout Switzerland.