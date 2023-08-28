ENDS Bans Spread in the Americas

Following the recent ban on the use and marketing of electronic cigarettes in Venezuela, 21 countries in the Americas regulate electronic nicotine-delivery systems (ENDS), such as e-cigarettes and vapes, according to the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO).

“The resolution that regulates new and emerging nicotine and tobacco products in Venezuela is an important step forward for the country and for the region,” said Anselm Hennis, PAHO director of noncommunicable diseases mental health.

“We hope that this measure motivates other countries to take action on these products, which are addictive, harmful and aggressively advertised toward the youngest,” he added.

The most recent countries to join the initiative are Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela, and the PAHO said these countries prohibit ENDS sales altogether, and 13 other countries have partially or totally adopted one or more regulatory measures.

Fourteen countries in the Americas, including the Caribbean, lack any regulation of vaping products, according to the PAHO report.