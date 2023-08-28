TPMP Comment Period Extended

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the comment period on its proposed rule for tobacco manufacturing practices.

Stakeholders now have until Oct. 6, 2023, to share their thoughts.

The proposed rule would place new requirements for tobacco product manufacturers regarding the manufacture, design, packing and storage of their products. According to the FDA, these proposed requirements would help protect public health by, among other things, minimizing or preventing contamination and limiting additional risks by ensuring product consistency.