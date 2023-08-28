Rio Grande do Sul Committee Takes Stance Ahead of COP

The Rio Grande do Sul State Assembly’s Subcommittee on the Defense of the Tobacco Supply Chain held meetings in several tobacco-growing municipalities to develop a common stance ahead of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control’s 10th Conference of the Parties (COP10) set for November in Panama.

“Contrary to other developed countries, as is the case of the United States, Brazil gave in to political correctness upon signing the Framework Convention, a fact that, in my opinion, was a mistake,” said State Deputy Marcus Vinicius in a statement. “From there to here, several restrictions were imposed on the sector, and we are going to take this document to all major representatives of the federal government who are part of this initiative so that no one can excuse themselves from failing to defend the sector, making it possible for us to promote a respectful debate but equally more responsible about the entire supply chain.”

“The COP is the worst dictatorship that exists, where our business is debated, and we are not allowed to take part,” said Iro Schunke, president of the Interstate Tobacco Industry Union (SindiTabaco). “Brazil, which should be the protagonist of the cause that comprises the production and export of tobacco, is walking in the opposite direction, adhering more quickly than other countries, where tobacco is neither grown nor exported, to the recommendations issues by the Conference of the Parties.”

A presentation of the final report based on the meetings is set for Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. during the 46th Expointer at the Assis Brazil Exhibition Park.